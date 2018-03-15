This year the response to BCL has been phenomenal: Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai: The show, Killer MTV BCL, which is an amalgamation of reality TV, cricket, drama and loads of entertainment, has scored big on the channel this year and has found the support of its primary target audience- the Youth!

With a prime time slot on MTV daily from 8-10 pm on Monday-Thursday, BCL has managed to create a new viewing pattern for the audience with appointment viewing and that too on a two-hour slot, a feat that hasn't been achieved in a long time.

Ekta Kapoor, Co-owner Killer MTV BCL and Joint M.D. Balaji Telefilms, said, “This year the response to BCL on MTV and the digital platform has been phenomenal. The format has been an organic fit with the Target audience of MTV and together we're only going to take the league to new heights. Here's to more reality-cricket, drama and entertainment.”

Ferzad Palia, Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 added, “Box Cricket League is a successful franchise so there was a great responsibility on us with the third edition being telecasted on MTV. I am glad that this format has worked well with our viewer base and has opened with great numbers. We are looking forward to continuing this momentum for the entire season.”

This year’s lineup boasted of all the top names from youth stars like Karan Wahi, Varun Sood, Abhishek Verma, Arjun Bijlani, Ssharad Malhotraa, Ayesha and Benafsha Soonawalla to celebrated Bigg Boss contestants like Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma and also the superstars of television - Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi.

In its first week itself, the property garnered record viewership becoming one of the top-rated shows on MTV. With the time spent on a two-hour slot, hitting record numbers, work on the next season of BCL is already underway.

“Being a two-hour slot, it’s very difficult to hold the audience but we have been successful in doing so. We have tried to give BCL a different twist this time and it seems to have worked. Also, airing it on MTV has helped the youth format connect with the show", said an elated Anand Mishra (Marinating films).