Yeh Hai Mohabatein actor Sangram Singh gets HITCHED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2017 05:39 PM

Sorry ladies, one less in the race of being a desirable bachelor.

What better way to begin 2018 ?  Every new year marks the commencement of new beginnings and relations. This year indeed has been filled with many celebs getting married.

After Anushka-Virat now we have the dashing and extravagant Sangram Singh, popularly known for his role is Yeh Hai Mohabatein as Ashok Khanna who has tied the knot today (20 December 2017) with his beautiful bride Gurkiran Kaur who originally belongs to Norway.

The couple solemnised their marriage in a Gurdwara with the blessings of Satnam Shri Waheguru, friends and family. From the YHM cast Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee, Neeraj Baliyan Imran (Director of the show) were present for the marriage ceremony.

Even though Karan Patel could not be present at the wedding, he took to his Instagram handle and shared his happiness and blessed the couple in the post.


"I am joyous for Sangram and would want all the happiness for Gurkiran and him; I bless them a life full of togetherness and love," said Aly Goni in a chat with TellyChakkar. Aly attended all the functions for the couples wedding, be it Cocktail or Sangeet. He even took to his Instagram handle and shared his happiness for his brother Sangram's wedding in the post.

The couple is already receiving numerous blessings and wishes from friends and family.

TellyChakkar wishes years full of happiness and togetherness to the couple.




Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabatein, Sangram Singh, Ashok Khanna, Gurkiran Kaur, Celebs getting married, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee, Neeraj Baliyan Imran,

