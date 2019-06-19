This Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is Avika Gor’s 'Chota Bheem'

MUMBAI: Avika Gor is one of the most loved television stars; the actress started her career as a child artist with acclaimed show Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. The show and her character Anandi became very famous.

Avika was last seen in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and on this show, she found her Chota Bheem. Well, we are referring to none other than Yeh Hai Mohabbtein fame Aly Goni.

These two really bonded well on the show and have become good friends. Avika shared an adorable photo of the two and captioned it saying, 'mera chota bheem'.

Check their post here.