Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra and Tik Tok girl Parree Pande in AltBalaji’s X.X.X – 2?

MUMBAI: Having worked as a Director, Producer, Writer, a food blogger and a food blogger, Sakett Saawhney has come a long way in his career contributing his talent to some of the very popular projects on films and television.



Now, the man has started working on a brand new project for AltBalaji.



Sakett took to Instagram to announce his next with the second season of x.x.x. – 2, an erotic comedy-drama on the OTT platform. The first season was directed by Ken Ghosh and actors who came on board to shoot the episodes were Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Pryanca Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in the lead roles.



And we have our solid guesses that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Ribbhu Mehra, Tik Tok actress Parree Pande in the project as Sakett has tagged them in a post which announces the commencement of the project.

We tried reaching out to Sakett but he asked us to call back later. We could not reach out to Ribbhu and Parree for a comment.

Are your excited to watch x.x.x. – season 2?