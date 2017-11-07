Girls get your handkerchiefs out as another handsome TV actor is taken!

The brawny and dashing Sangram Singh, who is currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has stepped into another beautiful phase of life!

Sangram is officially booked now and has got engaged today (7 November) to a Norway based girl. He announced about the good news on his Instagram account. Take a look!

Taken!! A post shared by Sangram Singh (@sangram_singh) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:09am PST

Sangram’s co-star and good friend Aly congratulated him and shared!

Yeh lo bhai apne dusra saathi ne bhi hands up kar diye now I m actually feeling scared hahahah love u mere veeere I still cant believe oye mere yaar Di shaadi hai #SangyGotengaged @sangram_singh A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:19am PST

The couple is already flooded with wishes and we may they have great life together!