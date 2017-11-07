Girls get your handkerchiefs out as another handsome TV actor is taken!
The brawny and dashing Sangram Singh, who is currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has stepped into another beautiful phase of life!
Sangram is officially booked now and has got engaged today (7 November) to a Norway based girl. He announced about the good news on his Instagram account. Take a look!
Sangram’s co-star and good friend Aly congratulated him and shared!
The couple is already flooded with wishes and we may they have great life together!
