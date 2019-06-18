News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors are always spotted enjoying on the sets!

MUMBAI: Television’s one of the longest running shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has managed to win the hearts of the audience because of its amazing storyline and the performance of cast.          

The lead actors including Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and other bond pretty well. Post work, they enjoy in such a way as if no one is watching. Their pictures also reflect that no matter what relation they have on-screen, they always party harder off screen.

While browsing through Instagram, we came across some of their photos which are enough to make you believe that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast actually proves the real meaning of the show!  

Take a look below:

