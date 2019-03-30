THIS Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress bags a role in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2

: Television actress Shruti Bapna, who is best known for playing Divyanka Tripathi's elder sister in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has bagged a role in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2.Yesterday, Shruti took to her Instagram account and announced the good news. She shared the picture of the clapboard from the sets of Mardaani 2 sets.Check out her post here:Starring Rani Mukerji, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mardaani deals with the problem of human-trafficking. In Mardaani 2, Rani’s character, police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, will reportedly fight it out with a 21-year-old villain.Shruti's character details in Mardaani 2 are yet to be known.Previously, Shruti has worked in films like Wake Up Sid, Rowdy Rathore, and Daddy to name a few, while her TV projects include shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum, Girls on Top.