THIS Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress bags a role in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 03:47 PM
MUMBAI: Television actress Shruti Bapna, who is best known for playing Divyanka Tripathi's elder sister in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has bagged a role in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2. 

Yesterday, Shruti took to her Instagram account and announced the good news. She shared the picture of the clapboard from the sets of Mardaani 2 sets. 

Starring Rani Mukerji, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mardaani deals with the problem of human-trafficking. In Mardaani 2, Rani’s character, police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, will reportedly fight it out with a 21-year-old villain. 

Shruti's character details in Mardaani 2 are yet to be known.  

Previously, Shruti has worked in films like Wake Up Sid, Rowdy Rathore, and Daddy to name a few, while her TV projects include shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum, Girls on Top.
