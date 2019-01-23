News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya starts shooting for The Voice

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: Popular television stress Divyanka Tripathi has kick-started shooting for her debut singing reality show, The Voice.

The StarPlus show will see Divyanka as an anchor. She will be the solo anchor on the show.

The actress, who is currently seen in the role of Ishita Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to social media to update her fans.

Sharing a photo from the sets of the show, an elated Divyanka wrote on her social media page, “My latest obsession coming soon on @StarPlus! 3rd Feb- Forget the world, watch #TheVoice2019. #BiggestInternationalSingingRealityShow.”

Take a look at her post below:

