Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arijit puts Ishita in a drum

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Amma asking Mihika did Karan come here, he isn’t at home, he didn’t eat anything, did Ishita message him. Simmi says they have gone to office, they are so busy these days with the water project. Amma says fine I will call Karan, I am worried. Mihika says I will call them and ask them. Simmi says sit down, I have to talk, mum and you go out, if you keep worrying, you will fall sick. Amma says I don’t feel like going out. Mihika says we are worried for Raman and Ishita too, we should go on a long drive and visit temple. Simmi says yes, mum will listen to you. Amma and Mrs. Bhalla have a talk.

Simmi asks them to go and get ready. Mihika says we managed to distract them. Simmi says I will call office. Shweta says its Simmi’s call, she was asking for Yug, Karan and Ruhi, I will connect you to her. Mani says sure. Simmi asks Mani, where is everyone, even Aaliya isn’t at home. He says they got to know about Ishita. Simmi asks is Ishita in danger. Mihika asks what happened, Yug said she is fine, Ishita messaged too. Mani says relax, she is fine, they have gone to find her, I am stuck in the office, handling a crisis, don’t tell anything about it. Simmi says I don’t understand what’s happening, how we will get out of this. Mihika says yes. Karan and Yug beat the men.

Arijit says I have to take Ishita, they will convince the police and get the door opened. Inspector asks what’s happening here. The man says this is our godown, they were forcibly entering the godown, this mad man has sprayed pepper in our eyes. Ruhi says no, they were attacking us. Inspector scolds them. Aaliya says we are from good families, we aren’t thieves. Ruhi says yes, we belong to decent families. Yug says our mum is kidnapped. The man says we are caterers, we don’t know them, we are poor, they are blaming us. Arijit puts Ishita in the drum. He says don’t worry Ishita, you won’t die, trust me, I am genius. Karan says our mum called us and we tracked the landline number, she is inside. Inspector says then we must find out. The man opens the lock and says your doubts will be cleared.

Karan and everyone look for Ishita. Yug says she isn’t here. Karan says the landline must be here, find it. Arijit hides and looks on. The man says what landline, who uses landline in this age, I got the landline disconnected long time back. Arijit messages the man. The man says we got a catering order, can we go. Inspector says yes, if you think your mum is kidnapped, go and lodge the complaint, police will find her. Yug says there is no phone inside. Ruhi says where she went, the gate is closed. Yug says it’s my mistake, I should have not waited. The men get the drum. Ruhi says check this drum, any human can be hidden in it, I think Ishita is inside. Inspector stops the men. Constable checks and just sees the rice. The man says we got the biryani order, did you think we are hiding someone inside, no. Inspector asks them to go home, maybe their mum has come home. Yug says I will check once and come. Karan says we shall wait. Yug says the address is same, then how can this happen. He gets some accessory. The man asks him to come out. Yug asks Karan to come with him fast. They leave.

Arijit says you did good work, I will double the money. The man says thanks, shall we keep the things in godown, we are not real caterers to take these things. Arijit says don’t go to godown, Bhallas are oversmart, they won’t let go of this matter soon, just keep driving until you get safe, send me the location, I will meet you there. The man asks where that hidden thing went. Arijit asks him not to talk much and do his work. The man says fine, we are getting paid, what else we want. At the cafe, Mani asks what, you didn’t get Ishu. Aaliya says relax, we got to know but couldn’t get her. Yug tells everything.

He says look at this, Ishita’s anklet, I am sure she is in that tempo. Aaliya says goons took that tempo, we have sent Ruhi and Karan after the tempo. Mani says Ishita would have called you. Yug says yes, maybe her body isn’t functioning, she maybe unconscious. Aaliya says we called you here, we have a plan. Yug says the goons have seen us, not you, if you go and ask for work, they may hire you, you find Ishita and message us. Mani says I will come. Aaliya says you have to change, go to washroom and change, I got the clothes. Mani goes. Aaliya asks will we save Ishita. Yug says surely.

The men park the van and unload. Karan comes and looks on. The man says I am very hungry, we shall make biryani today. The man says I will go and get ingredients and alcohol also, keep this inside. Ruhi and Karan look on from far.