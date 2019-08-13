Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arijit suspects that Raman might be alive

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita getting desperate to meet Raman but the doctor doesn’t allow her too. She becomes impatient but Mani calms her down. Yug, Aliya, and Ruhi deal with Arijit at the office who is hell-bent on meeting Ishita. After he leaves Karan says how he still suspects something is wrong with Arijit. They leave to go to the hospital as soon as Arijit leaves but on the way, Arijit overhears Ruhi talking to someone about reaching the hospital quickly. He gets curious and decides to follow them but trips while hiding and misses their car as it leaves.

Later, the doctor grants everyone to meet Raman but asks them to not get emotional as it may prove harmful for the patient. Looking at Raman covered in plasters all of them begin to cry and can’t handle the sight of it. The doctor asks Ishita to not lose hope. Karan asks the doctor what would Raman’s face be like after recovery to which the doctor says that it is hard to say at this point but they should be thankful that he’s alive at least. At home, Arijit is furious as he couldn’t follow Ruhi, Karan and Yug to the hospital. He asks Bhuvan what’s happening at the Bhalla’s house. Bhuvan tells him that Aliya left some time ago in a hurry to go somewhere. He yells at Bhuvan for not following her.

The curiosity is driving Arijit crazy. He can’t seem to figure out who exactly is at the hospital. He also suspects that Raman might be alive and gets terrified. Simmi and Mihika want to go visit Raman but they can’t. Santosh and Madhu get the South Indian lunch they prepared for Ishita and everybody. Bala, Mihika and Simmi talk to Mani and get updates on Raman’s condition. Aliya talks to Ishita about revealing to the family about Raman.