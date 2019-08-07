Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Bhallas find out the locker’s owner; Dr. Sunita resigns

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ruhi revealing to Aliya, Yug, Mani, and Bala that the number they found is registered in Dr. Sunita’s name. Aliya suspects that someone must’ve used Dr. Sunita’s details to confuse them as someone was already blackmailing her. Bala tells Ruhi and Karan to go visit Dr. Sunita and keep an eye on her. Meanwhile, Yug and others head over to the locker. Ruhi decides to buy Dr. Sunita a gift and pretend to visit her to thank her for curing Ishita. At home, Santosh and Madhu take care of Ishita.

Meanwhile, at the post office, Mr. Khatri tells Simi and Mihika that he has paid the guard to inform them when anyone opens locker no. 52. As Mani and everyone reach the post office, Mani is confused as he too has a locker in this post office from years ago when he had an office there. Mani asks Mr. Khatri the locker number so he can find out whose locker it is. To his surprise as the caterer says locker no. 52, Mani reveals to everyone that it is his locker. Later, Ruhi and Karan reach Dr. Sunita’s office and find out from a nurse that she had resigned yesterday. The nurse also reveals that she seemed worried and one day she had heard her cry and ask someone to not hurt her daughter. The nurse tells them that she thinks Dr. Sunita’s daughter is in danger. Ruhi and Karan try to figure out what exactly happened with Dr. Sunita and believe that someone must’ve kidnapped her daughter too and forced her to resign as well.

At the post office, everybody is confused. Arjit messages Mr. Khatri that he won’t be coming. All of them decide to go home. Bala tells Mani he has an idea and asks him to wait for him. Later, Ishita wakes up and freshens up. She asks where everybody is and Madhu accidentally tells her that they are at the post office to find out who is using the locker. Ishita gets angry as she too wanted to join them and find out who the person is. Ishita insists to go. Madhu and Santosh try to stop her as she is too weak to go out. Just then, everybody comes home from the post office. Ishita lashes out on them for not informing her as she wanted to come along. She asks them what they found out about the man. Simi reveals to her that the man didn’t come but they found out that the locker belongs to Mani.

Bala talks to someone at the post office about the procedure for using a friend’s locker which is dormant. He tells the man to check if it’s available. The officer reveals that the locker is not dormant and the owner has submitted a letter that he is allowing Urja Associates to use his locker. Bala takes a picture of the letter and shows it to Mani. Mani and Bala think that someone has forged Mani’s signature. They later find out that Urja Associates belongs to someone called Neeti Guha and Mani had filed a tender for them a few months ago but never received it. At home, Simi and Mani get into an argument. Everybody begins to banter. Ishiti stops everyone and makes them realize that the culprit wants to divide and weaken them. Later, Arjit gets to know from the officer that someone was asking about the locker Urja Associates is using. Karan and Ruhi come home and inform everyone about Dr. Sunita. Mani, Yug, and Aliya leave to go to the office to find out more about Urja Associates.