Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita manages to communicate with Yug

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita gaining consciousness while she tries to free herself from the bondage. But she pretends to be unconscious as the kidnapper approaches her and gives her an injection. Meanwhile, Yug gets a phone call from Karan and thinks that Ishita is safe and sound. Aliya convinces him that everything is fine and they fall asleep.



Later, Ishita who is still not completely conscious struggles and drags herself to a landline phone to call Ruhi. But Ruhi doesn’t pick up the call. She then calls Yug who fortunately picks up. Yug picks up the call but is not able to understand who the caller is and what they are saying as Ishita struggles to talk due to her weakened state. She somehow manages to communicate that she has been kidnapped and they need to save her. Yug and Aliya panic and inform Karan and Ruhi about this. Yug plays the call recording back and all of them become certain that Ishita is in danger.



Yug is terrified and suggests ways to find Ishita when Karan asks him to stop being impulsive as it may cause more problems. He says that Ishita’s life would be in danger if they contact Dr. Sunita to find out about her because the kidnappers might have been keeping an eye on all of them.



Karan and Ruhi go to meet Arjit for a sudden meeting that he called for. Ruhi gets suspicious about Arjit and asks Karan to be more cautious with him. She thinks that they should’ve joined Yug and Aliya in finding out more about Ishita. As they reach Arjit’s house, Ruhi tells Karan to not have any beverage Arjit serves as she doesn’t trust his intentions. Arjit apologizes to them for yesterday’s incident and offers to make them coffee. Ruhi insists Arjit to let her make coffee for everyone but he refuses. She tries to distract Arjit by asking to charge her phone. Ultimately, Ruhi manages to drop Karan’s coffee by accident and makes excuses to avoid drinking her coffee too. They begin to discuss the project when Karan requests Arjit to launch their project after the launch of Bhalla’s project as this is a sensitive time for Ishita who is in the asylum right now and might feel hurt by this.



After Ruhi and Karan leave, Arjit feels like they might not know anything about Ishita since they seemed very relaxed. But soon Karan gets a call from Yug who tells him about the location of the number Ishita called from and Arjit overhears this conversation. He decides that he has to stop them from finding Ishita and ruining his plan. He calls up Bhuvan to check if he messed up by disclosing the location to anyone. He asks Bhuvan to find another place to shift Ishita. Later, Ruhi realises she forgot her phone at Arjit’s house and goes back to his place to collect it. Arjit sees the perfect opportunity to stop them suggests Ruhi that since they both were going to the office he can also join them and discuss something on the way. Karan and Ruhi find themselves stuck with Arjit. Yug and Aliya suggest them to make an excuse and say that they promised their grandmother to be at the temple instead.



Karan suggests that they don’t make an excuse right away as Arjit might suspect them. Meanwhile, Yug gets a call from Shweta. A quality inspector asks him to come to his office immediately as his factory has some quality issues. He threatens to seal his factories if he doesn’t come and talk to him immediately. Yug gets frustrated as all problems seemed to have erupted all at once at them.