Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita’s bail

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Neha trying to know about Aaliya and Yug’s marriage. Aaliya is upset with Yug that he hid things from her. Aaliya doesn’t want him to keep secrets from her. Neha met them and asked them if they didn’t get married. Aaliya told her that she couldn’t marry Yug because of an emergency. Neha advises Yug and asks him not to hide things from his would be wife. Yug asks her to mind her own business and not interfere in his personal matters. He apologizes to Neha for being rude towards her. Meanwhile, Karan and Raman came up with a great plan to fool Shamshad again. Karan tries to win Shamshad’s trust. Shamshad is angry on seeing Karan back. Karan apologizes for his mistakes. He tells Shamshad that he wants his help.



He begs Shamshad for help in Ishita’s case. He is ready to become Shamshad’s servant to get Ishita home. He fools Shamshad by running on his orders. He tries hard and finally has Shamshad’s phone. Shamshad scolds Karan for damaging his phone. He kicks out Karan. Karan informs Ishita that Shamshad won’t be in touch by the lawyer now. Ishita asks Raman to pose as Shamshad and speak to the lawyer to arrange Shaina’s bail. Raman does not want the lawyer to see Shaina personally else the lawyer will identify her.



Raman calls Sahil’s lawyer and tricks him as Shamshad. He asks the lawyer to arrange bail for Shaina, as this is Sahil’s plan. He threatens the lawyer and convinced him. Raman and Ishita take a big risk. Aaliya is upset with Yug. She asks Yug to share things with her so that their trust gets stronger. Yug is threatened by a mysterious person. Yug wants to know who is watching him all the while. Raman’s plan succeeds when Sahil’s lawyer meets the commissioner and bails out Shaina. Raman thanks the commissioner for his cooperation. Ishita gets out on bail by adapting Shaina’s identity.



She starts executing her plan and wants to collect evidence against Sahil. Commissioner wishes them all the best for their big plans. Raman and Ishita meet their family and reveal their plans. The family is worried knowing Ishita is putting herself in danger. Mani brings a lady Hetal from Shagun’s NGO who turns helpful for the Bhallas. Mani asks Bhallas to hire Hetal as the caretaker and domestic help. Ishita thinks Hetal to be a good knowledgeable person. She is convinced about Hetal’s background, since Shagun has verified her as trustworthy person.



Karan meets Yug and learns about his problem. Yug tells Karan that Aaliya is angry on him. Karan tells him that maybe he can help him. Yug tells Karan about the person blackmailing him by texts. Karan wants to know who the mysterious person is. Bhallas receive a shocker when Neha accuses Yug with a huge blame. Aaliya asked Yug to tell them that Neha is lying. Yug tells Aaliya that he doesn’t know Neha. Neha lies to them that she loves Yug and can’t see him marrying Aaliya. She tells the family that she has come to work for Bhallas just for Yug’s sake.



Neha lies that Yug is her husband. The family ask her to get out of the house. Neha challenges Yug that she can prove their marriage. The family is shattered when Neha proves her accusation.