Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita’s proof

The episode begins with Aaliya slapping Neha. Neha said Yug requested that she be peaceful. It was his arrangement to persuade family that he is Adi. He will wed her erroneously and afterward he will keep running with the cash. Yug says she is lying, Neha says he is lying.

Ishita says Neha has evidence. Yug said she doesn’t need to believe him, he will call Ranbir and Vishal, they will let her know. Ranbir slaps Vishal and embraces him. He says suicide isn’t an answer, Ranbir gets Yug’s call. Yug asks where he is. Ranbir says at Vishal’s home. Yug says get Vishal and come there quick. Ranbir says fine. Raman comes and asks what’s going on.



Ishita calls the legal advisor and says it’s her, Shaina, did Shamshad gave her next requests. Legal advisor says no, His telephone is off. She asks him to escape the city. Raman asks whether she is Ishita or Shaina Shah. Ishita says news won’t reach Sahil. Raman asks why she trusts Neha.



She says she will discover reality. They can keep an eye on her, when Yug was hauling her, he held her hand which had a cut, she didn’t feel any torment, it implies she was lying. Mani says she is to a greater degree an investigator than a dental specialist.