Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan alerts Raman

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Simmi getting a glass of juice for Neha. She says we always feel our husband can’t do wrong and here is where we go wrong, Ishita and I are always with you, tell me where did you meet Yug. Neha says we met a year ago, Yug is my life, love was fake for him. Simmi says he is living with us since long, where did you live alone, this is not fair. Neha thinks what a foolish woman is she.

She says I stayed in a cheap lodge and then at a friend’s place. Simmi says that’s sweet, who is that friend. Neha says an old friend. Simmi says call her home, we will thank her. Neha asks will I get fruits, I kept suhaagan’s fast, I drink juice in the morning. Simmi says you don’t need to fast for Yug. Neha says he is my husband, I love him. Simmi says we women pamper our husbands and spoil them. She thinks I will manage her.

Karan comes and asks Raman did commissioner tell some details. Raman says yes, I don’t want to put you in risk. Karan says fine, but did you think how to use the gadgets. Ishita says we will fix camera on purse. Raman says I will take Ishita as her driver. She says I m going as Shaina. He says maybe you won’t identify me, you can sign me if there is any danger, I will take you back. Karan thinks to keep an eye on Shamshad.

Mr. Bhalla says we should vote, its our right. Raman says Ishita and I are going to watch a movie, for a change. Mrs. Bhalla says it is good, go, will you have dinner outside or at home. Raman says outside. Ishita asks Simmi to take care of everyone. She goes. Ruhi calls her out. Ishita changes her clothes. Raman comes and says I am Ramdeen, your driver. She asks is there any problem. He says no, come, that’s our car. Shamshad gets inside the car. His car doesn’t start. He checks it. Karan comes in Sardar’s disguise and says you made the booking. Shamshad says I didn’t book the cab. Karan says your car broke down, I will drop you, come. Shamshad agrees. Karan thinks Shamshad is going somewhere else. Raman says I am with you, let's stay here. Shamshad says go there, don’t make any mistake, kill Raman, that Karan got info from my sim card, I had laid this trap for Raman, kill him and leave drugs with him. Karan gets shocked and messages run to Ruhi.

Ruhi checks the message and says run. What does run mean. She thinks and says maybe be wants to tell something, what to do, I will call him. She calls him. He disconnects. Shamshad asks him to answer. Karan says I can’t talk on phone while driving. His phone falls down. Ruhi calls Raman. Shamshad asks Karan to drive carefully. Karan says sorry. Karan says message went to Ruhi, how to inform Raman. Ishita says Ruhi is calling. Raman says Ruhi, we are going to watch a movie. She says Karan messaged me and wrote run, I thought it is related to you so I called you. Raman says fine and ends call. He says something is wrong Ishita. He sees a car coming. Ishita hides inside the car. Ruhi says Mani uncle, I informed dad, find them out. Mani says don’t worry, I will talk to commissioner. She says get me on concall. Manish says this isn’t Raman’s car, who is it, Shamshad said Raman is coming. Ruhi tells commissioner about Karan’s message. She says Ishita and Raman are in problem, do something. Manish comes to Raman.