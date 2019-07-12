Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan and Yug argue

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Ruhi asking Karan to just fight with Yug. Karan says sorry Ruhi, its my mistake. Ruhi says fine, don’t do all this now, get ready, we have to leave for office. He says give me 5mins, Ishita shouldn’t know this. Ishita says why didn’t they come, Ruhi.. Yug comes. She asks where is Ruhi. Yug says I was ready so I have come. Mani comes and greets them. She says sorry, you had to come, thanks. Mani says we will see the presentation now. Ishita asks Yug to study the presentation well, Mani and she knows the project, but he has to present it. Mani says give us a demo as well. Shweta comes and says investors have come. Mani says all the best, come. They greet the investors. Arijit asks Mr. Khosla why did he keep the meeting at a short notice. Khosla says we heard minister

approved the project so we wanted the details. Ishita says we are ready, my son Yug will present it, I was hoping if we can wait for Karan and Ruhi. Yug says we can start it. Ruhi says Ishita won’t start without us, lets go fast.



Yug gives the presentation. Karan and Ruhi come. Karan says sorry guys. He sees Yug giving the presentation. He excuses himself and goes. Everyone claps for Yug. Ishita says well done Yug. Khosla says very impressive, you have a clear vision. Ishita says my team worked a lot, especially Mani. Arijit says I will just come. He comes to Karan and says Ishita gave go ahead to Yug, work went well, that’s more imp. Yug says Ishita is particular about her work, she dislikes late comers. Karan says you presented the prepared presentation. Arijit says I have to make a call and goes. Karan and Yug argue. Ruhi asks them to stop it, go to cabin and talk, better don’t talk, just do the work. She asks Karan to understand. She says Aaliya also explained Yug. Ishita sees them. Yug says I know you will take his side. Karan says don’t take my patience. Ishita comes there. Ruhi starts laughing and says Karan what a joke. They laugh. Arijit says investors are happy.



Ishita comes home and says everything went well. Mani and everyone come. Mani says Yug gave the presentation well and impressed investors. Yug says don’t give all the credit to me, you and Ishita made it. Mani says its imp to present it well. Ishita says I was thinking to go to temple, anyone can come with me. Mrs. Bhalla says yes, go, we will also come with you. Ishita goes.



They ask Mrs. Bhalla why did she do this. Mrs. Bhalla says I want to see Ishita happy, maybe we find a way to tell her the truth, my heart will get calm after going there, we will not go inside the temple and stand out by some excuse. She asks Shagun and Mani to take Ishita inside the temple. Mani says sure. Mrs. Bhalla says make kheer and puri, Ishita will give Dakshina to pandit, you feed the food to poor kids, its Raman’s Chautha today. She cries. Simmi and Mihika console her. Aaliya says Simmi and Mihika went to feed poor. Ruhi says Raman liked the butter chicken prepared by me. Aaliya says Raman would have got happy seeing Yug’s presentation. Ruhi says he gave a good presentation, I feel he is insecure of Karan, he gets aggressive, what problem he has with Karan.



Aaliya says I feel Karan is insecure with Yug, he has a problem with Yug, he behaved strange when everyone praised Yug. Ruhi says Karan has no issue with Yug. Aaliya says Yug reacted like that to help you. Ruhi says he should have waited for us, he started the presentation without us, he did this to irritate Karan. Yug comes and says I can tell this about you, you came late to office. Ruhi says you know we weren’t late. Karan comes and says come on Ruhi, don’t give justification to Yug, he doesn’t know to work. Aaliya scolds Karan. She says Ishita gave this project to Yug as Raman wanted this, Raman knows Yug is hardworking. Yug asks Aaliya not to explain Karan, he is senseless and jealous. Ruhi asks why will Karan get jealous of you, he is helping us by his way, he has many companies, he has been born and brought up in a business family. Aaliya says you aren’t doing right Ruhi, Karan is wrong this time. They argue.



Simmi and Mihika come and asks what’s wrong, solve your issue. Aaliya says Yug isn’t at fault, he wanted to help Ruhi, Karan is creating this misunderstanding. Ruhi says shut up Aaliya, you are just blaming Karan. Aaliya says Karan is outsider, Yug is family. Karan asks really, its my mistake that I left my house and staying here. Ruhi stops him and says you won’t call Karan an outsider, Yug is also an outsider. Aaliya says Yug is my husband, Raman regarded him a son. Ruhi says Karan matters as well, he is my would be husband. Simmi says shut up, its Raman’s Chautha, you know Raman would be so hurt seeing you all fighting like this. She cries and says we are managing Ishita, you all don’t care. Mihika says if you respect Ishita, then be quiet. Everyone comes home. Ishita says we had a good darshan. Mihika says Aaliya and Ruhi prepared the food together.



Yug recalls Ruhi’s words and cries. Aaliya asks him to sleep. She asks is everything fine. He hugs her and says I regarded Ruhi my sister, she called me an outsider, I m feeling very bad. She asks him to understand Ruhi, she was taking Karan’s side as she loves Karan, if Raman was here, this would have not happened. Ishita comes and asks what happened. Aaliya says Yug was telling about presentation and got emotional. Ishita says it was a big day for Yug, Raman would be so proud, I will tell Raman when he comes back. Ishita gets a message. She reads … I will come back soon….and says its Raman’s message from unknown number….