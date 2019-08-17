Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan decides to investigate more about Arijit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with everyone making some or the other excuse at home and leaves to go to the hospital. Santosh begins to suspect as the children have been staying outdoors consistently since a couple of days. Vishwa tells her not to worry as they might have some work. The doctor tells Ishita that Raman's blood pressure is now stable. Ishita asks the doctor if she can meet Raman but the doctor refuses. She tells Yug that she is going to the temple nearby. Everyone else reaches and asks about Raman. Yug tells them that his condition is now stable. Later, Bhuvan reaches home panting. He reveals to Arijit that Ishita had recognized her and they were taking him to the police station but he escaped. Arijit is furious as they might be able to trace Bhuvan and link Arijit with the kidnapping very easily. He realises that Ishita and Yug don't know that Bhuvan works for him but Karan and Ruhi know. He tries to kill Bhuvan because it's very risky to have him around. Bhuvan runs away from Arijit but meets with an accident on the road.

Later, Karan sends everybody else home as elders at home are beginning to get suspicious. Arijit arrives at City Hospital where Bhuvan came after the accident. He tries to find Bhuvan but sees Karan at the hospital instead. He tries to find out why Karan is at the hospital by asking the nurse he was talking to. The nurse denies to tell him anything because it's confidential. He tries to convince the nurse that he's their relative and is concerned. The nurse refuses to reveal any information and walks away. Soon, the doctor arrives and mentions Raman's name to the nurse. Arijit overhears Raman's name and realises he's admitted in this hospital. He gets paranoid and tries to enter the room with Raman's name plate on it. The nurse stops him and tells him that he cannot go inside. Arijit tries really hard to convince the nurse to let him meet Raman. The nurse gets distracted by a phone call and Arijit tries to enter the room again. The nurse stops him again and finally agrees to let him meet Raman. She asks him to change into sterile clothes if he wants to go inside.

She takes Arijit to meet Raman. Arijit sees him but he is someone else. He tells the nurse that this man is not Raman Bhalla but the nurse tells him that they have been treating him for so long and he definitely is Raman Bhalla. Arijit is perplexed and argued with the nurse. The nurse gets irritated and asks Arijit to leave. She gets suspicious and asks for his name. Arijit leaves and goes outside. He murmurs to himself that it's good that this is not the Raman he thought he was. Karan sees him outside Raman's room and silently follows Arijit. His suspicion increases. Arijit remembers about Bhuvan and looks for the emergency ward to find him. He peeps through the door of the ward but just then the same nurse arrives there. She gets furious and asks him to leave since his activities around the hospital feel suspicious. She threatens him to leave by calling the security guards. Karan is secretly watching all of this and wondering why Arijit was curious about Raman and who's in the emergency ward. Later, he approaches the nurse and thanks her for following her instructions. Karan had called up the nurse when she was talking to Arijit outside Raman's room and asked her to keep him away from Raman and show some other patient as Raman Bhalla so that Arijit doesn't come back looking for him. The nurse had also changed the nameplate on the patient's room as per Karan's plan. The nurse promises to not allow anyone to meet Raman. Karan decides to investigate more about Arijit and who he was looking for in the emergency room.