Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Manish’s confession

The episode begins with Raman and Ishita coming to meet Padma. Padma asked why he wanted to meet him. Ishita said because of his son. Padma said he had left the house many years ago. Ishita said they came to talk about Sahil Shah, he ruined their lives and trapped them, Manish was working for Sahil, he could help them get out of the matter. Padma asked what were they saying. Ishita told everything. Padma said sorry and that he can’t help them. Manish left the house and worked with Sahil, his dad and him broke relations with him, his dad passed away some years back, Manish tried to contact him, but he never spoke to him. Ishita said she understood, they too have children. And asked him to help them. Padma said he won’t listen to him. Raman said she can at least try and talk to Manish, maybe he helped them.

Ishita said if she talk to him once, he may help her. Padma said she can’t help them, he is dead for them. Raman got commissioner’s call. Commissioner asked him to get Ishita to his officeand asked did he arrange any witness. He said he can’t help more. Raman said fine and they left. He begged Padma to save Ishita. Ishita said lets go from there, it was of no use. Yug said Ishita wasn’t answering. Karan said maybe they left for commissioner’s office.



Commissioner asked who she was. Ishita said she was Manish’s mum, she was willing to help th, she wanted to talk to him and convince him. Padma said to make her talk to him once. Commissioner said he will call Manish. Mani asked what she was doing there. Aaliya said they have kept Neha busy. Mani said they went out for some work, where were Raman and Ishita. Karan said they will go to commissioner office and find out. They left.



Manish met Padma and asked what she was doing there. Padma said she had come with them because he and his boss trapped them. Manish said they were lying. Padma slapped him and scolded him. She asked him to accept his crime. He said he didn’t know anything. She got inspector’s gun and pointed at her head. She asked him to save Ishita else she will shoot herself. Manish pleaded. Ishita said her life was more important, it didn’t matter if she went to jail. Padma asked everyone to stay away. Ishita got the gun from Padma. Ishita said what she was doing. Manish was taken away. Ishita went out. Everyone came and asked what was happening. Padma said sorry because she couldn’t help Ishita. Ishita said it was fine. They all asked constable why they were taking Ishita.



Ishita said to go home. Mani took them home. Ruhi said to not go anywhere. Commissioner said Manish wanted to make a confession and record his statement. Padma said to call her son. He said to come with him and sent everyone home. Ruhi said they will wait there and go home with Ishita. Ishita said she hoped everything got fine.



Manish came and saw Padma. He said to not feel ashamed of his mistakes, Ishita snatched the gun when he didn’t help her, he had ruined her life. Padma cried and hugged him. He said thanks to Ishita ji for doing this for his mum, his mum had hugged him after so many years. He will do what she wanted, he was going to record statement for her. Raman thanked him. Manish said Ishita ji saved his mum. Commissioner asked him to record the statement.



Mihika asked if everything was fine. Simmi said they weren’t answering her. Mrs. Bhalla asked why. Simmi asked her to take rest. Mrs. Bhalla said she ate more. Neha said Simmi didn’t have lunch today. Mihika said Neha were in the washroom and she served food to Simmi. Neha said no one had food today. Mrs. Bhalla said they both were lying to her, where were Raman and Ishita.



Hetal came and said she took her soup to room. Mrs. Bhalla refused. Hetal said everyone had pizza that was why they didn’t have food. Mihika said exactly, Ruhi was saying that she was bored of homemade food. Neha asked where Raman and Ishita went.



Commissioner said they wanted confession to happen in front of the Judge asked Manish to say. Manish swore to say truth. He said Ishita was Ishita, not Shaina, they had trapped her with fake documents, she wasn’t Shaina, they used her pic and made fake passport to prove that she was Shaina, she didn’t operate any illegal things, they made plan to trap Ruhi in blast, Ruhi was innocent, her friend was their gang leader, then they blackmailed Ishita and forced her to become Shaina, she was involved in illegal activities. Ishita said she tried to get raid at the club, and got the drug peddler arrested. Manish asked if she inform the police. She said she didn’t wish to see many lives getting spoiled, Sahil was making them do these crimes, and she wanted Sahil to get caught. Manish said it was not true. Padma asked what he was doing. Manish said he was taking Ishita’s side, Shamshad and he ran this business, Sahil Shahil was innocent. They got shocked.