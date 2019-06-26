Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Mathur comes to help Sahil

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita threatening Sahil to free Shaina from the explosives or she will kill his son. Sahil began removing Shaina from the explosives but Shaina revealed that Samar was not Sahil’s son. Shaina asked Ishita to remove bomb from her son and take care of him. When police arrested Sahil, Ishita informed Shaina that the bomb on Samar were fake. Sahil accused Ishita of using his son against him.



Shaina met her son. She thanked everyone for saving Samar. Raman asked Ishita to arrive at police station with Shaina and Samar. Mathur, a criminal lawyer, arrived there and claimed to free Sahil. Mathur stated that he will help Sahil as a form of payback. Ishita informed Shaina that she needed to adopt Samar legally. Shaina said the process didn’t matter to her as long as her son belonged with her. Police warned everyone to not leave the country as they all were witnesses. Shaina was pleased to know that a pooja was organized for her son. Karan envisioned a future with Ruhi but she stopped him.



Ruhi was scared of failing in love once more but Karan assured her and promised to never break her trust. Mihika expressed her doubts on Karan. Simmi and Mihika decided to test Yug and Karan. Yug came to Alia to learn to tie a lungi and she helped him.