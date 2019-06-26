News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Mathur comes to help Sahil

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita threatening Sahil to free Shaina from the explosives or she will kill his son. Sahil began removing Shaina from the explosives but Shaina revealed that Samar was not Sahil’s son. Shaina asked Ishita to remove bomb from her son and take care of him. When police arrested Sahil, Ishita informed Shaina that the bomb on Samar were fake. Sahil accused Ishita of using his son against him. 

Shaina met her son. She thanked everyone for saving Samar. Raman asked Ishita to arrive at police station with Shaina and Samar. Mathur, a criminal lawyer, arrived there and claimed to free Sahil. Mathur stated that he will help Sahil as a form of payback. Ishita informed Shaina that she needed to adopt Samar legally. Shaina said the process didn’t matter to her as long as her son belonged with her. Police warned everyone to not leave the country as they all were witnesses. Shaina was pleased to know that a pooja was organized for her son. Karan envisioned a future with Ruhi but she stopped him. 

Ruhi was scared of failing in love once more but Karan assured her and promised to never break her trust. Mihika expressed her doubts on Karan. Simmi and Mihika decided to test Yug and Karan. Yug came to Alia to learn to tie a lungi and she helped him. 

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With...

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With Joy".
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

past seven days