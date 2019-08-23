Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets paranoid about his face

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ruhi yelling at Karan for suspecting Raman. Karan tries to justify but Ishita, Ruhi and Yug walk away. Arijit is listening to their conversation from afar and plans to use Karan as his pawn to make him more suspicious about Raman. The whole family works to hide all mirrors and reflective utensils before Raman arrives home. Santoshi asks Omprakash to have a veneration to thank the goddess for bringing Raman back. Ishita prays to god but Ruhi asks her not to worry. Ishita tells the family that she’s having a hard time accepting Raman’s changed appearance. The whole family supports her and gives her hope. Karan comes and apologises for what he said at the hospital and clarifies that he had no intention to hurt her feelings.

Raman is about to discharge and tries to talk to Ishita but she appears to be stressed. Bala tells Ishita to not appear so tensed in front of Raman. Mani, Bala and Ishita take Raman home. Santoshi and the whole family welcomes Raman. Simmi tells him that he has arrived on the very auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. Simmi ties Rakhi to Raman. Ruhi ties a Rakhi to Yug who is overwhelmed as it is the first time someone has tied him Rakhi. Their celebration and happiness gets interrupted as Arijit arrives under the pretext of bringing some invites for the project.

He just barges into the house and goes straight to Ishita. Ishita asks him if the work is important as they’re amidst some celebrations. Raman asks Ishita what project are they talking about and who this man is. Arijit introduces himself to Raman and tells him that he is Ishita’s business partner. Arijit asks him who he is. As Raman says that he’s Raman Bhalla, Arijit acts extremely shocked. He starts blabbering about how Raman had died in a plane crash and how he did not even resemble Raman. Raman gets enraged listening to this and asks Ishita what is this all about. Ishita tries to take Raman to his room and asks Arijit to leave immediately. Before leaving Arijit says that he didn’t know that Raman’s face had changed.

Raman gets paranoid about his face but everyone tries to convince him to ignore what Arijit said. Raman searches the whole house for mirrors and dressing tables. Ishita lies to him and says that they were renovating the house for him so they were going to bring in new dressing tables. He looks in every room and tries to look at his reflection from a vase. Then he walks outside and everyone follows him trying to stop him. He sees a pillow on the couch with mirrors on it. He picks it up and takes a look at his face. He is left traumatised and touches his face in disbelief. He faints because of the shock and falls on the couch. Everyone rushes to him and they take him to his room. After everyone leaves, Ishita talks to Arijit and tells him that he is not a part of their family and he was supposed to leave the moment she had asked her too.