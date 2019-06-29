Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman’s life in danger

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Raman getting happy to see Bhallas celebrating in a cheerful mood. Ishita asked him about his project. He didn’t tell her much about it. She wanted to know when he will come back. He told her that there was a problem and he needed to go to Mumbai to sort the mess, else it would be a big loss for him, the company and their staff too. He wanted to solve the problem and come back soon. Ishita asked him not to go on the day of Aaliya’s wedding. He told her that he always counted on her when it came to his family, and even this time he was sure that she will manage everything alone. He wanted her to talk to Aaliya and convince her too, so that he could go for his project. He told her that he didn’t want a loss for his employees, he was doing this for Yug and Aaliya, he wanted Yug to lead the project after the marriage, and he wanted to gift the project to Yug as a wedding gift. Ishita got convinced by Raman.

She asked him to talk to Aaliya once. Raman and Ishita told Aaliya that he would quickly finish his project and come back, since he had to secure others’ future and happiness too. He asked Aaliya to let him go for saving jobs of many people. Aaliya got upset, but agreed to him. She permitted him to go. He told her that one had to choose others’ happiness before oneself. He wanted Aaliya to remember her teachings given by Ishita. Raman gave his best wishes for Aaliya’s wedding. Raman’s new enemy sent his men to follow him. Ishita felt restless. She talked to Raman on a video call and asked him to come home right away, she was feeling restless. Raman told her that he would return home if she wanted, but as he said before, he was going for the welfare of the company. She asked him to finish work and come soon.

He showed her a bracelet he had bought for her. He promised to come home soon. Ruhi got panicking when she lost Aaliya’s bangles gifted by Yug. She told Karan that she had kept the bangles somewhere and now she had lost it. Karan asked her not to worry and he would find the bangles. He wondered where he will find the bangles. He asked Yug about the bangles, so that he could buy the same ones. Yug asked Karan why he wanted to buy artificial bangles when he could buy gold jewellery for Ruhi. Karan arranged the same bangles and covered it up for Ruhi’s mistake. Ruhi thought to apologize to Aaliya. Karan got the bangles and gave to Ishita. Aaliya told Karan that this wasn’t her bangles. Ruhi realized that Karan had arranged the new bangles for her. Shagun told Aaliya that she had kept the bangles and handed it over. Aaliya told them that Yug gifted her artificial stone bangles but she valued it as well.

Shagun also gifted her diamond bangles. Ishita told Aaliya that even Shagun got the real diamond bangles, which meant Yug’s bangles were missing. Aaliya asked Ishita to find the same bangles. She valued Yug’s feelings and refused to accept the diamond bangles brought by Shagun and Karan. Aaliya was happy that everyone loved her so much and can do anything for her smile. Ishita got the shocking news of Raman’s flight crash.