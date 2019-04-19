Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman spots Shaina Shah

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Raman seeing Yug leaving. Yug leaves. Raman thinks Yug will suspect me if he sees my car. He asks watchman to get his bike. Watchman asks why are you firing me. Raman says I am not firing you, just get the bike and wait for me. Yug reaches the hotel. Raman comes there. Aaliya calls Yug and says you forgot your wallet, give me your address, I will come. Yug says very smart, I got my wallet, my friends are here, stop calling else bachelor's party will be spoiled. She says so mean, take care. Ranbir comes and says sorry, I didn’t come in partywear clothes. Yug says I will go and call you, don’t come in. Ranbir stays out.



Yug shows invitations and enters the night club. He asks Ranbir to come in. Raman goes after Ranbir. Ishita reaches there and gets a packet. She thanks the man and sees the parcel. She reads the love note. She gets a call. She says yes, I am getting ready and coming. Ranbir says I am in, I am sitting next to you. Aaliya asks shall we watch a movie. Ruhi says yes.



Aaliya says I am upset with Adi, he didn’t take me to party, we will watch the movie, I will tell story to him. Ruhi says we will go and call Simmi also. They go to Simmi and see her sleeping. Aaliya says strange, she is sleeping so early. Ruhi says she is sweating, I think she is ill, should we call a doctor. Aaliya says the AC isn’t on, she looks restless, it is very hot, we will switch on the AC.



Ruhi asks are you sure. Aaliya says yes, come. Simmi says don’t shoot me, please, don’t kill me Ishita. Ruhi says she just said Ishita, let's wake her up. Aaliya says she maybe dreaming, people talk while dreaming, don’t overthink, lets go and watch movie. They go.



Rohan asks Karan did you talk to Ruhi. Karan says I was busy in work. Rohan says call her now. Karan acts to call Ruhi. He says Ruhi was sleeping, I will talk to her tomorrow. He asks Rohan to go and sleep now. Rohan goes. Karan says Rohan is insisting that I call Ruhi for dinner, something is wrong, I can’t talk to mom, why are things so complicated. Mani sees Ishita and calls out Ishu.



Shaina doesn’t listen. She says I will get ready and come, patience, see you, no one will miss me at Bhalla house, don’t worry, I told them that there is an emergency. She goes. Mani says I am sure she heard me, is Raman inside. He calls Raman. He says he disconnected my call, it means they have come here for a romantic dinner date, I won’t disturb them, have fun. He leaves. Shaina gets Ruhi’s call. Ruhi says Ishita isn’t answering my call. Aaliya asks her not to worry. Raman asks what’s happening here, I will save you, who is this man. Yug says actually. Raman says I know you were talking about some bullet, did this man send the bullet. The man says relax, Yug has come here for an interview, it is a unique style of our company, I have called Yug here, I am the manager of this club, Kunal.



Raman asks is this a dangerous job. The man says this is our way to get attention. Raman says use safer methods next time, isn’t it too late for an interview. The man says it is a night club, can we start the interview. Raman says sure, all the best.



Raman says I was scared listening to you. Yug asks why did you lie, why did you call me. The man says I was paid to lie and save you. Yug asks who wants to meet me. The man says I don’t know, I was ordered to give this to you. Yug reads the note. When you were asked to come alone, you should have followed instructions. He thinks who is this person, what does he want.



Yug comes to Raman and says I don’t think I will get this job. Raman says I am happy, you don’t need this job, join my company. Yug says no, Ishita doesn’t trust me, no one does.



Raman says she is very sweet, don’t worry. Yug says I don’t want any problem between you two, can Ranbir and I go out for drinks. Raman says it is not a bad idea, why don’t we have a round of drinks here. Yug says Vishal is waiting for us. Raman says go, don’t cancel your plans. Yug and Ranbir leave. Raman says I am glad that Yug isn’t hiding anything.



Raman orders whisky. Yug says what’s happening, I don’t understand. He shows the note. Ranbir says it is not strange, but dangerous, we should tell this to Raman, it is not good to break his trust again. Yug says he is already in trouble, I can’t tell him, he is already in stress, I will have to solve this alone, who is this man, what does he want. Ranbir asks what’s there in your past. Yug says nothing, forget it, we have to wait for next note, don’t tell this to anyone. They leave.



Raman asks why the section is isolated. The waiter says we reserve the section for VIP guests. Raman is leaving. The guard says wait, we will escort VIP guest, then you can leave. Sahil comes there holding Shaina’s hand. Raman gets shocked. Sahil says give the welcome bouquet to my wife, Shaina Shah.



Raman looks on from far. Raman tries to go to them. Guard says talk later. Raman says that’s my wife. Guard asks are you drunk, what are you saying, Sahil said she is his wife, get out, don’t waste our time. They throw Raman out. Shaina holds Sahil’s hand.