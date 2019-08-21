Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman's new appearance; Ishita regains consciousness

MUMBAI: The episode sees how the whole family is shocked looking at Raman's face and voice completely changed. Ishita faints as she couldn't handle this. Bala tells concerned Raman that is probably out of exhaustion because she has been managing everything all alone. The doctor tells Raman that he will have to stay at the hospital for a couple of days to ensure that he has fully recovered. Raman looks at everyone having a confused expression and asks his mother that everything will be okay she needn't worry. The doctor asks everyone to leave. Outside, Santoshi shares her feeling that she can't believe it's her son Raman because he looks completely different. The doctor tries to explain to them and make them understand that this happens after a face reconstruction surgery. They are just in shock and will take some time to adapt to it. Similarly, Raman will be completely traumatized when he looks at himself so they need to be ready to handle his reactions and be stable by then.



Meanwhile, Bhuvan visits Arijit covered in bandages and plasters. He tells Arijit that he knows the truth and tries to threaten him. Furious Arijit asks him to leave before he kills him. Bhuvan tells him that he is eventually going to get caught because he heard that Raman was in the same hospital as him and even saw his family there. Arijit gets agitated and tries to choke Bhuvan. Bhuvan begs him to let go and tells him that his anger is of no use. Ishita regains consciousness. Bhuvan tells Arijit that Raman being alive is very risky for them and they need to kill him.



Then the whole family makes Ishita understand that they have to be supportive of Raman. Karan suspects that the kidnapper might have tried to trick them by replacing Raman with someone else. Ruhi gets angry on Karan for saying rubbish. Ishita goes to meet Raman and talks to him. He's concerned how his voice sounds so different and how he was scared that he was going to lose everything. Ishita comforts him and tells him that he underwent a major surgery so such changes are bound to happen. Simmi comes and asks both of them to have some soup. Listening to Raman she thinks that he might look different but he is behaving exactly like her brother. She tells her that once he comes home she will make all of his favorite foods. Ishita tells her that he will have to follow a strict diet.