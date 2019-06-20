Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi winks in style

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and loved television actresses. She is admired by her fans for her acting chops and good looks. The actress, who is currently playing the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is pretty active on social media. She regularly treats her fans with her beautiful pictures. Her latest picture is an interesting one.



What do you think about this Showtee ?

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself and the same has taken everyone by storm. She can be seen taking a close up picture of herself while winking back at the mirror. Boy, she has completely nailed the wink game in this particular picture.Divyanka captioned the picture as, “Hey you! Tensed? Look at the challenge, dead in the eye &....Wink!”Take a look at Divyanka’s post right here: