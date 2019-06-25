Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Sahil begs for Samar’s life

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Raman and Ishita making a plan to trap Sahil by using his son, Samar. They asked Shagun and Mani to get Samar to Bhalla house so that Sahil’s informer Munna could see him and inform Sahil about him. Shagun and Mani devised a plan and cleverly introduced Samar in front of the cops and Munna. They wanted Munna to know that Samar was Sahil’s son. Munna took Samar aside and befriended him. He learned that Samar was Sahil’s son. He clicked a selfie with him. He sent the picture to Sahil. Sahil didn’t understand and asked Munna why he sent his childhood picture.

Munna told Sahil that Samar had come to Bhalla house, Raman had got him for a purpose since Samar was Sahil’s son. Sahil didn’t believe this at first and got a huge shock knowing Shaina had given birth to his son. He wanted to meet his son. He got emotional thinking of his blood. Raman told Sahil that Samar was Sahil’s son. He challenged Sahil to come and meet his son. Sahil asked Shaina if Samar was their son. Shaina admitted that she had saved her life since she was pregnant at the time when Sahil tried to burn her alive. She told Sahil that Samar was his son, but she always wanted to keep him away. She thought of Raman and Ishita’s plan, if they both were telling Sahil about Samar.

She decided to support Raman and Ishita in their plans. She let Sahil go to Samar. Ishita and Mihika pampered Samar and took care of him. They fed him food. Samar liked the family. Mihika took Samar to Raman, where Raman had called Sahil. Sahil told Shaina that his son will lead his business one day and he wanted to get him at any cost. He didn’t care for Shaina. He took her along and went to meet Raman to get Samar with him. Karan got worried knowing how Sahil had killed Rohan. He didn’t think it was safe for Raman and Ishita to take Samar. He feared that Samar and Shaina were in danger too.

Ruhi consoled Karan. She asked him to stay calm and thought how they could help Samar. Ruhi told him that he should be with the family at this time. Karan told Mani that they should also go to Raman and Ishita. He didn’t want to leave them alone with Sahil. He told Yug that it was useless if they sat back at home and worried, they should better offer some support. Yug and Mani agreed with Karan’s advice. Raman and Ishita met Sahil and found Shaina at his gun point. They shocked Sahil by showing the police force. Sahil told them that he already knew that this would happen, that was why he had come prepared. He threatened to kill Shaina in the blast, as he killed Rohan. He showed the explosives around Shaina’s body. Ishita didn’t want anything to happen to Shaina. She asked Sahil to take Samar with him and leave Shaina with them.

He asked her to call the commissioner and get his clearance to the airport so that he could live a good life with his son abroad. Ishita gave him a shocker and asked him to check his son once. He found explosives around his son’s body. Sahil got panicky and asked them to spare his son, who didn’t harm them. Ishita reminded Sahil how he had killed Rohan, without thinking that Rohan also had a family. She told him that one can’t understand the pain of others, unless one went through the same thing.

She lectured Sahil over his old crimes. She told him that he had ruined many lives of innocent kids by selling illegal drugs. She wanted Sahil to know his mistakes. She asked Sahil to remove the explosives from Shaina’s body if he wanted to save his son. Shaina begged them to free her son. Sahil threatened them and wanted his son back. He was ready to shoot all of them if they acted smart. Ishita stayed calm and was sure that her plan wouldn’t fail that Sahil will spare Shaina’s life and also give in to the police.