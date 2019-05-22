Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Sahil threatens Bhalla family

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Karan informing Sudha about Rohan’s death. Sudha bursts into tears upon hearing the news.

Morning arrives, and the Bhalla family keeps a prayer meeting for Rohan at the house. The prayer is interrupted by Sahil and his lackeys. This gets the whole family furious. Raman and Bala put all the blame of Rohan’s death on Sahil. Sahil in turn accuses Raman for being responsible for Muskaan’s death. He tells him this all a revenge for killing his sister. But Raman denies the accusations and tells him he did not kill Muskaan. He tells Sahil that the he and his wrong deeds have caused Muskaan’s death. When Shamshad goes to threaten Raman, he hits him. Sahil takes out his gun and aims at Raman.

Ishita comes in between and asks Sahil to put the gun away. She tries to convince him that no one from their family is responsible for Muskaan’s death. Sahil once again warns Raman and tells him that once he finds and kills Muskaan’s murderer, he will come for him.

Sahil tells them how Muskaan uttered their family's name before taking her last breath. And so he is convinced and will extract revenge by killing them all.

Sudha makes a decision to go to London and take Karan along with her. When Karan tries to make her to stay, she does not budge from the decision. He tells her that he will not rest in peace unless and until he makes Sahil pay. Raman and Ishita too resolve to punish Sahil for his hand in Rohan’s death.

Vishal starts acting strange and Yug calls him out for it. Raman enters and tells Vishal that he will take him home. When Raman tries asking him what has him so worried, Vishal refuses to answer and instead flees.