Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shaina and Samar leave the Bhalla house

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ruhi and Karan sharing a romantic moment when Ruhi helped Karan to tie the traditional dhoti. The Bhalla family got ready for the puja. All the family members were busy in the preparation. Raman met the police commissioner. The officer informed Raman that the lawyer refused to take Sahil’s case when he came to know that Sahil was a terrorist.



The officer also praised the Bhalla family for helping them catch Sahil. Shaina was pleased to know that she could officially adopt her son. Raman shared with Ishita that he had decided to admit Samar to a boarding school. He helped Shaina get a job in the same boarding school.



Shaina and Samar depart from the Bhalla house after seeking everyone’s wishes and blessings. Yug requested Daadu to plan his wedding with Aaliya. Karan insisted Ruhi to marry him soon. Ruhi told Karan that she will only marry him when Sudha gives them blessings. Mihika proposed a grand wedding for Ruhi- Karan and Yug-Aaliya.