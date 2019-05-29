News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shaina Shah the real mastermind; Sahil and Ishita trapped badly

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2019 10:57 AM

MUMBAIStar Plus’ popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is up for high voltage drama.

It was earlier seen that Karan successfully gets Sahil Shah arrested.

However, Sahil had his plan B ready with him, and he implements the same.

Sahil sends the phone to Ishita, so it is proved that Shaina Shah is Sahil’s wife and she runs the entire illegal racket.

It gets proved that Shaina Shah is the real mastermind whereas Sahil is just the mere pawn.

How will Raman and Ishita deal with this problem? It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.

