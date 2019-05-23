Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Vishal tells the truth

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Raman telling Mani, Ishita, and Shagun that he is suspicious about Vishal’s unusual conduct.



The Bhallas attempt to support Karan. Shagun discloses to Ishita that about the data she gathered about Vishal and his family. Shagun says we should visit Vishal’s home as part of a dental camp strategy and accumulate more data about him.



Raman, Ishita, and Shagun go to Vishal’s home. They discover the house bolted. All of a sudden, they hear the calls of somebody. Raman tears open the entryway and goes into the house.They discover an individual tied inside. Vishal comes there. The kid faults Vishal for tormenting him. Raman unfastens him.



Ishita and Shagun blow up on Vishal for tormenting his sibling. Vishal reveals to Raman that his sibling is a drug addict. Karan yearns for Rohan. Ruhi comes and consoles him. Ruhi asks Karan to join her in a business undertaking.



Vishal reveals to Raman that Muskaan made his sibling a junkie and later a dealer. Sahil tells Shamshad to give him data about Raman and Ishita’s whereabouts.