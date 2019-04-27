Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Avantika Hundal resumes work after father & Uri actor Navtej Hundal's death

MUMBAI: Avantika Hundal, who lost her father and Uri actor Navtej Hundal recently, has resumed work.

Navtej Hundal, last seen in Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, breathed his last on 9th April.

Post his unfortunate demise, his daughter Avantika, who is currently seen as Mihika in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was missing from the show.

Now, the actress is back to the sets of the show. She resumed shooting for the show from 23 April.

Navtej’s nephew Rajat told SpotboyE.com, “Yes, Avantika is back on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ab kya kar sakte hain?”

Recently, Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, too lost his father. He too has resumed work.