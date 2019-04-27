News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Avantika Hundal resumes work after father & Uri actor Navtej Hundal's death

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 02:39 PM

MUMBAI: Avantika Hundal, who lost her father and Uri actor Navtej Hundal recently, has resumed work.  

Navtej Hundal, last seen in Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, breathed his last on 9th April.

Post his unfortunate demise, his daughter Avantika, who is currently seen as Mihika in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was missing from the show.

Now, the actress is back to the sets of the show. She resumed shooting for the show from 23 April.

Navtej’s nephew Rajat told SpotboyE.com, “Yes, Avantika is back on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ab kya kar sakte hain?”

Recently, Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, too lost his father. He too has resumed work. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@avantikahundaal) on

Tags > Avantika Hundal, Uri, Navtej Hundal, demise, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Parth Samthaan, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram

past seven days