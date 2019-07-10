News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sangram Singh welcomes a baby girl

MUMBAI: Sangram Singh is on cloud nine! The actor, who is known for the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has become the father of a baby girl. 

The actor tied the knot with Gurkiran Kaur in 2017. The couple welcomed a baby girl in their lives recently. 

An elated Sangram took to his Instagram handle to share this good news. He shared a cute photo of a slate which had 'It's a girl' written on it.  He captioned the photo as, "We are so happy to tell the world that we have been blessed with a healthy and angelic baby girl..both mother and daughter are doing absolutely fine and daddy is overwhelmed with this little bundle of life lasting happiness." 

past seven days