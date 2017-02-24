Yeh Rishta to educate masses on ‘marital abuse’ and ‘domestic violence’

Star Plus’ long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Director’s Kut is gearing up for the big ‘fat’ wedding of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) amidst all the grandeur to be shot in Bikaner.

However, amidst the festive ambience of the wedding, romance and the celebration, loyal viewers of the show have always been made aware of socially relevant issues on the popular show.

Time and again, the makers and creatives have brought in tracks like the importance of a new bahu in a family to put her ‘palloo’, about child diabetes etc. Now, the makers are working on a very important parallel track wherein they address the issues of domestic violence or marital abuse.

In the track ahead, Aditya (Romit Sharma) and Keerti (Mohena Singh) will have a track of their own, wherein the former who has always been indulging in violence with his wife, will try to ruin things for Keerti by troubling her all the more. In a particular sequence, he will also be seen beating her up, and threatening her to not reveal about all this to her family.

Considering the fact that this issue is actually prevalent and cuts across all the strata of society, wherein the ladies who belong to even the affluent background and have all the infrastructure, actually fear of social stigmas, about the children, actually keep this truth hidden from their family and continue to go through the trauma of being tortured. This track will educate masses, especially the women to speak up and fight against the abuse they face.

In Yeh Rishta, Keerti will find a shoulder to weep on, and that will be of Naira (Shivangi Joshi). Yes, Naira will witness the cruel scene wherein Keerti will be brutally handled by her husband. Seeing Keerti’s condition, and also about how her own family shows a blind eye to her problems, Naira will vow to help Keerti and bring her problems before her family members. This track will also show the double-standard behaviour of the Goenkas, who on one hand expect a lot from their would-be daughter-in-law, but on the other hand, just do not look at what is happening in their daughter’s lives.

Also, with this track, Yeh Rishta will also show how the today’s generation people like Kartik and Naira will stand up for values, without shrugging to fight against what is wrong. At the end of it all, it will be seen whether Naira will emerge to be a strong character who would fight all odds.

We buzzed Shivangi Joshi, but did not get through to her.

Watch this social issue being dealt with in Yeh Rishta on Star Plus.