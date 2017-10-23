TellyChakkar, reported about famous TV actor Ashita Dhawan’s entry in Zee TV’s newly launched show Dil Dhoondta Hai. Ashita will be back in her negative zone with the show. The daily focusses on the struggles of a middle class family based in the heart of Mumbai – Chawls. The series will see another character’s entry.

Ashita will be playing Sangeeta, who is Vishy (Stavan)’s chachi. Along with the chachi, the story line will also see a chacha (uncle). Popular TV actor Manu Malik has been roped in to play Ashita’s husband in the narrative. Malik has been part of a highly popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years and is known for his portrayal of Omkar Nath. He will be playing Suresh in Zee TV’s show. Contrary to Ashita’s negative character, Manu will be relatively a positive character at least in the beginning.

TellyChakkar also has it exclusively that just like her previous shows, Ashita will be seen mouthing a TakiaQalaam (catchphrase) even this time. Her catchphrase will be, Maano ya na Manno. If sources are to be believed both the characters will add much drama in the show.

The shooting of their parts have already begun. Their entry will be telecast tonight.

We tried to buzz Manu Malik to know more details about his character. The show is produced by Dashami Productions and has Shivya Pathania along with Stavan Shinde in the lead.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates.