The entire team of Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on cloud nine!

Breaking all the records in the Indian television, the popular show is set to touch the big milestone of 2500 on the auspicious occasion of Diwali (19 October).

Woah! Quite a big achievement indeed!

Over the years, the daily soap has successfully maintained good positing in the TRP list as well as in the hearts of the audience.

To celebrate the joyous moment together, the team did a Havan on set today morning (18 October) and has plans to celebrate further in a grand way.

Tellychakkar spoke to producer Rajan Shahi on achieving the big milestone.

An elated Rajan told us, “It’s a very good feeling and I think it’s more like a historical moment for the entire television industry and Yeh Rishta stands as a broad example of the entire television industry in India for any daily soap to cross 2500 episodes and still being a top rated show. It’s a very proud moment for the entire television industry and not just only with the team associated with the show. I think its television’s success. It’s been ten years of shooting for this show and more than nine years of being on-air. I think this show the fact that it’s an amazing team work and the credit goes to the fans who have stood by the show, liked it and continuously supported it. The real credit goes to the fans who have given us an opportunity to complete 2500 episodes. We wouldn't have reached here without their support. So a sincere thanks to all of them. I think from the last year till now, we have just grown in terms of TRP and popularity.”

“The team of Yeh Rishta is considered to be one of the best teams in the television industry. The technicians, writer, director, creative, costumes, the unit, everyone have put in their hard work and most of them are there with us since day one. It feels so good that we are completing 2500 on the auspicious occasion of Diwali amidst the festive mood and the team will celebrate,” he continued.

Out of curiosity, we further asked Rajan to reveal the success mantra of the team. He revealed, “A good boss (laughs). Jokes apart, each person associated with the show has treated it as their own show. The show can’t be run by one person. It’s a collective team effort. A good team loves doing what they are doing and that’s what reflects in the show. This is one strong reason behind the success of the show.”

Talking about the plans for celebration, he further continued, “We are kick starting the celebration from today (18 October). We will begin the day with a Havan and further, every unit member will be felicitated with a very unique gift. I will have a private bash at my residence today and we will be bringing in Diwali together. It will be the very first time when Yeh Rishta team will be at my residence for a party. This is a very special occasion for all of us so I choose to throw a bash at my residence.”

We further asked Rajan to give us an idea about the upcoming developments in the show. He said, “We are in a process of finalizing a new phase of Yeh Rishta. The evolving of the relations of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) as how does their love grow and survives in the presence of the family. It’s very important that they get time to nurture their relationship. We have planned another interesting outdoor to take Kartik and Naira’s love story further. They never had a honeymoon as they have always been busy helping others. So another beautiful journey for them is in store.”

Tellychakkar wishes the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hearty congratulations and best wishes!!!