Yeh Rishta: Kartik’s life in danger; to be buried alive in ice

Mumbai: Star Plus’ long running daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) has been doing great even years after its inception. It is one of those rare shows, which has kept the audience hooked till date. The audience is enjoying the chemistry of the younger lot, especially Kartik and Naira.



The viewers are already aware that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will head to Rishekesh for a track. Over there the duo will get involved in a scam of human trafficking. It happens so that the couple who is currently bickering and fighting, will find out that a goon is illegally trafficking the NGO kids out of the country.



Kartik and Naira both will try their best to get into the core of the scam. However, they will be caught by the goons. Despite hiding amidst the kids, they will be caught by the scammers. The evil man will then bury Kartik alive in a slab of ice covered with snow.

Throughout all this action sequence and drama, Naira will come to the rescue. She will uncover Kartik and get her out of the slab. Though he will be conscious for few moments, he will start breathing eventually.



Isn’t that an exciting track? What happens next is something you’ll get to know in the upcoming episode of the show produced by Rajan Shahi.