THIS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor says that he and Hina Khan were never friends

Karan Mehra rose to fame with his performance as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But the actor quit the show after starring in it for seven-and-a-half years. This came as a shock to many.

Karan had said that he had his own reasons to quit the show. The actor gave an interview to a leading a publication where he said that he doesn’t have any regret about quitting the show, as his health had suffered and he needed to take care of himself. He further said that if something had happened to him, then also, the show would have gone on.

His immunity had dipped because of the lack of rest, and it took him a year to get over his health woes. When the news of him quitting the show broke, he had started getting calls from channels for other project but he waited and then took up Bigg Boss as he wanted to spend time with his family, travel, and explore other avenues and opportunities.

Karan is very proud that he was the part of the longest running show, where he got the opportunity to play the protagonist. When he and Hina were a part of the show, there were rumours doing the rounds that he and Hina did not get along.

Karan said that he and Hina were never friends and that they only had a professional relationship, which worked for the show.

Even though the two never got along, their chemistry was bang-on in the show, and as a pair, they had a massive fan following.