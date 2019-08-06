Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aditya makes a video of Naira to show Kartik as a proof

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kartik and Vedika get engaged while Naira learns a devastating news regarding Kairav's health. Later, Kartik tells Swarna that he still believes Naira is alive. Kartik recalls all the incidents which made him feel a resemblance between Kairav and Naira and wondered whether or not Kairav was their child. Aditya claiming that Naira was still alive haunted him and he was shell-shocked with the possibility of Naira being alive. Here, Aditya makes a video footage of Naira, so that he could show that to Kartik as a proof, however, his phone’s screen gets damaged as he bumps into something and falls on the road. Gayu prays to God for a miracle which would let Vansh have a position in the Goenka family like Samarth had promised her. Vansh comes to Kartik and asks him whether he could play with him but Vedika comes and takes Kartik with her, as she needed his help. Seeing Kartik ignore Vansh and go with Vedika makes Gayu wonder whether Vansh would get Kartik’s love like he used to before.



Naira was in constant distress, as she feared Aditya would show the footage to Kartik and she would get exposed. She finds Aditya running and struggles to stop him; however, Aditya ignored her plea and continue to go towards the Goeanka house. Vedika was cherishing every moment which lead her one step closer to Kartik and wishes that they reconcile sooner. Suwarna tells Vedika to get ready for the mehendi function but feels sorry for Kartik, as she finds him troubled. Kartik prays to God that if what Aditya was saying were true, he should lead him towards finding the truth. The mehendi ceremony begins with the performance of Gayu and Surekha.



Naira follows Aditya but before she could stop him, he goes inside and declared in front of everyone that Naira was alive. The Goenkas gets shocked to listen to Aditya’s revelation but as Aditya’s phone was damaged and he could not show them the proof, Kartik and the Goenkas tell him not to lie and accuse him of having a bad track record of lying each time. Naksh gets raged at Aditya and slaps him for playing dirty. Aditya pleads innocence, however, nobody quite believes him. Naira eavesdrops and hears the entire conversation between Aditya and the others.