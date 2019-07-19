News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav critical; a tensed Naira to contact Kartik

MUMBAI: The upcoming story of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Kairav and Naira were all set to go to Udaipur.

But at the last minute, Kairav fell sick and collapsed.

Naira thus took Kairav to the hospital, and the doctor asked Naira that Kairav needs rest and will not be able to travel.

Naira thus returns back home only to receive the shocking news about Kartik's upcoming marriage with Vedika.

Kairav and Naira celebrate saawanmilan, but Kairav becomes unconscious once again.

Is Kairav suffering from a life-threatening disease? How will Naira handle this? Will she contact Kartik?

Stay tuned to know.

