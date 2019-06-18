Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Kairav saves Kartik

The episode starts with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) cycling and thinking about Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and what Dadi had told him about Vedika. He felt guilty as he got haunted by Naira’s memories. Kairav saw the shooting of a TV show in which a man, who played a role of an angel, gave his number and asked the audience to call him to solve their all kind of problems, Kairav noticed his number, but the last digit was missing.

Kairav asked the stranger if he can make a call from their phone. One old uncle gave him his phone, and he dialed Kartik’s numbers. Kartik was about to jump off from a cliff when he received a call from Kairav. Kartik attended the call and heard the voice of Kairav, calling him Papa. Kartik got surprised and asked Kairav who he was. Kairav said Angel uncle was right and his wish has come true after calling this number. He went on to say that he had found his father. Just then a blast happened near Kartik. Kartik thought that this kid was an angel for him as he could’ve died in the blast if he hadn’t received this call.

Kairav asked on phone if he was mad at him and he was not talking to him. Kairav said that he was his son. The little kid told Kartik that the angel uncle gave him his number. He asked Kartik if he missed Kairav. Kartik told Kairav, he had a misunderstanding and that he had no son. Kairav asked Kartik why he was not living with his. He went on to say that mom missed him a lot even though she didn’t say it. Kairav asked if he wanted to talk to his mother.