Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Kairav meet

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kartik seeing the picture and the place. He says thank God, I am close to that place; the kid should be somewhere else. Kairav says wow pink sky and blue butterflies, it means dad is coming. Kartik looks for him. Kairav says wow, lotus is also there, so my Papa is here. Police comes there with Naira and Liza. Kartik sees some people dancing. He sees Kairav and smiles. Kairav says sky looks pink, where is dad. He goes. Kartik follows him. A couple sees Kairav and finds him cute. They hold him. Kartik says he has come with his parents, he isn’t the one. The man asks why you are standing alone.



Kairav says no, my dad has come. The couple goes. Liza says maybe Kairav is playing a game somewhere. Naira goes to see. She thinks of Kartik and turns. Aahatein….plays…



She doesn’t see him. She says why I feel like Kartik is nearby. Kartik turns to see and doesn’t see her. O morey saiyyan….plays…. She goes. Kairav says school match will be over; I have to recharge the phone. Kartik says kid should be here, did anyone take him, no, he should be safe. Naira shouts Kairav. Kartik sees a kid and goes to see. The boy says yes uncle… Kartik says nothing sorry. Naira and Kartik come to church and pray. Naira says make me meet Kairav. Kartik says make me meet him, please. She cries.



Kairav says I will charge phone and call dad, if he doesn’t come, I will go to him and get him here, I can’t see any shop to charge the phone. A van is about to hit him. Kartik and Naira run other sides. Kartik sees him in danger. He picks Kairav and falls down. Kairav faints. Kartik looks at him and hugs. Naira stops. Kartik thinks of his sketch. He asks Kairav to open his eyes; he has come as he promised him to come. He says your Papa is here, open your eyes please. Kairav opens eyes and sees Kartik. He sees the rainbows and smiles. He says Papa? Kartik says yes, Papa is here. Liza says don’t know who is he. Naira says he is okay; I have a very strong feeling. Kartik asks are you okay? Kairav jumps and says look, my Papa is here. Kartik cleans his specs and makes him wear it. Kairav smiles.



Naira says Kairav is fine. Kairav asks why you are crying, you have found me. He wipes Kartik’s tears. He says you know I already knew that you have come. Kartik asks how. Kairav says mum said sky will turn pink, rainbows will appear, butterflies and lotus will appear, this happened and I got to know. Naira shouts Kairav. Kairav asks why did you not come, don’t you miss me, what mission was it, are you a superman, you catch goons and put them in jail, why don’t you say anything. Kartik says you are not giving me a chance to answer, you are asking too many questions at once. Kairav says sorry, I didn’t meet you before so I asked today, thanks for coming. Naira sees pink sky, rainbows, blue butterflies. She gets shocked and recalls her words. She sees some footsteps and says could Kairav be with Kartik, no, that’s not possible.



Dadi and Vedika are at the hotel. Manish calls Dadi. She asks why you trouble me a lot. He says your words are old now, I called to say, Kartik has reached flight by a charter flight. Dadi asks what, he has come here. Vedika smiles. Manish says yes. Dadi says it’s good. Manish says you call him. Suwarna says why Kartik went to Goa; he didn’t go for Vedika, maybe for that kid. Dadi asks Vedika to call Kartik and ask where he is. Kairav shows the water pit. Kartik says no. Kartik says one more. Kartik and Kairav jump in dirty mud. Kartik says we will go home. Kairav says we have to go school; I will go there and show my dad, they think I don’t have a dad. Kartik asks do you remember the school address. Kairav says no, I know the name.



Kartik says school must have been closed by now, we will go home, do you know the way. Kairav says no, we will find it. Kartik says call mumma and say we are coming. Kairav says we can’t tell about surprise. Kartik says ask her to make food, I am hungry. Kairav says she misses you and cries at night, I don’t want to spoil her surprise. Kartik says you love your mum a lot. Kairav counts and says I love you both a lot. Kartik asks do you know any new shop near the shop, I don’t know. Kairav tells him. Kartik searches and finds the location. He thinks he is so young and yet so concerned, his mum is lucky and unlucky too, since his family is incomplete.