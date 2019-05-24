Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira bond while playing with Krish

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kartik getting hold of Mihir Kapoor with the jewellery bag and accusing him of stealing them. He loses control over his emotions and slams him for trying to malign his reputation. Naira reaches the spot and asks Kartik to stop confronting Mihir Kapoor. Kartik wonders why is Naira defending him even after he caught him red-handed. Naira explains that she had sought his help to get hold of people who had stolen the jewellery. She says that she arrived at the spot with the police and the exercise got coordinated with Mihir on the other side. Mihir hands over the bag and asks Kartik to check the condition of the jewellery. Kartik is speechless because he is clueless about what had happened.



Naira tells him that the driver of the van hired was involved in the planned theft attempt. She asks Kartik to breathe a sigh of relief and relax. She asks him to deliver the jewellery to the Jadejas before it gets delayed further. When Kartik comes to know that Naira took the risk of visiting the feal market without alone with no family member by her side, he scolds her. He asks her why she did not share her plan with him. Naira says that she did not want to trouble Kartik because he had multiple things to look after. Later in the evening, when Naira returns home, everyone heaps praise on her for saving the Goenka Group from facing an embarrassment. They express their gratitude for Mihir Kapoor for going out of his way to help them.



However, Samarth is not convinced. Samarth still feels Mihir could be involved in carrying out the planned theft. Later, Naira prepares dinner for everyone and waits until Kartik returns. The next morning, Manish feels it would be appropriate to thank Mihir Kapoor by calling him home for lunch or dinner. Naira feels Mihir is too professional to agree to the invite while Kartik feels they must keep personal and professional lives aside. Later in the day, Keerti makes a surprise visit to Goenka villa along with Krish and Naksh. She leaves the baby with the Goenkas until evening because she has a meeting to attend with her client.



Krish's presence in Goenka villa gives Kartik and Naira a chance to come closer once again. When Dadi sees Kartik and Naira bonding while playing with Krish, she wishes to see them becoming parents again.