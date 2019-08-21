Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira cry and think of Kairav

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Naira saying mumma is coming. She climbs a pole. She falls down. Kartik holds her in arms. They see the big wall. He takes the injection and keeps it in pocket. He helps her climb up by stepping on him. He gives her the injection. She runs and jumps to reach OT. Pallavi says injection is here. Naira and Kartik look on. Pallavi injects Kairav. The operation goes on. Pallavi comes and says I am sorry. They all get sad and cry. Pallavi says I am really sorry for everything, my staff made the mistake. Naira says leave that, tell me how is my child, is he fine, did you give him the injection. Kartik asks is he fine.



Pallavi says injection saved everything, Kairav is there but…. we can’t say that everything is fine, we can’t say anything until he opens his eyes, he may get conscious in the morning, else not sure if he will survive. They get shocked. Naira faints down. Kartik sits in shock. Everyone cries. Dadi prays and says I will lose my breath, not Kairav, Yamraj may take me, I have lived my life, he didn’t see anything, I won’t complain but I can’t lose Kairav. Bhabhimaa says take my life as well, but give life to Kairav. Surekha says take me there. Gayu says no, they aren’t allowing us. Akhilesh cries and thinks why did this happen, it’s wrong. Surekha asks will Kartik and Naira come.



Samarth says no, they have to stand there. Gayu says they are allowed as they are parents, no one else is allowed. Vedika cries and steps back. She stops seeing Naira’s picture with garland. She removes the garland and goes. Naira tries to go. Kartik says I tried a lot with love, anger, by cry and shout, but they didn’t allow me to go, they said we can’t meet him until he gets conscious. Yeh rishta kya….plays… She sits back. Vedika comes to Kartik’s room. She sees the floral decorations. She steps back and shuts the door. She comes to her room and cries seeing her sindoor. She says I had this hope that you will find your name in my mehendi, but I am finding my place in your life, don’t know I am there or not, time is not to think of myself. She prays for Kairav. She says Naira shouldn’t get any sorrow, make Kairav fine.



Dr. Mehta and Pallavi are with Kairav. Naira gets Liza’s message. Liza writes… my grandma passed away so I had come to Goa, I hope Kairav is fine, take care, your family is with you now. Naira replies her that she will talk to her in the morning. Kartik says my son saved my life, I was going to jump down the cliff and my phone rang, I remember that feeling when I heard Papa from him for the first time, I feel helpless today, I am just sitting in waiting room. She says he saved your life and gave me a new life, that day after the blast, everything got over, I had no reason to live, I felt Kairav is going to come so I didn’t die, the moment I knew I am pregnant, I have always lived with Kairav, just I know how I spent thee five years, I can’t think of living without him, you said you will not leave me if anything happens to him, I can’t live without him.



He says you snatched that right from me, whenever I met Kairav, I felt I am his fake dad, you didn’t come in front of me, I felt guilty that I am someone’s fake dad, I then got to know he is my son. He gets sad. Abhi mujhme kahin….plays…. They cry and think of Kairav. Kartik says he is my son…. Everyone at home cries. Naira coughs. Kartik gets water for her. They sit and sleep. She falls aside. He holds her. She looks at him and thinks of their moments. They think of Kairav.