Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik apologizes to Naira's mother

MUMBAI: In the last episode, we see how Naira reveals Kartik's real identity to Lisa while a furious Suhasini makes a shocking demand to Vedika. Later, Akhilesh is baffled to spot Naira on the road. Naira gets surprised to see Kartik at her doorstep unexpected. Because of the stormy weather, Kartik comes to seek help and wanted to stay at Naira's for the night. As there was load shedding and low light, he couldn't see Naira's face in the dark. Kartik requests Naira for letting him use the landline as there was no network on the cell phone and while he was on his way to the airport, his car broke. Without saying a word, Naira directs the spot light towards the landline and Kartik comes inside and grabs the phone. He informs Akhil about the car and tells him to send another car to Naira's house while he takes shelter here. Kartik apologizes to Naira's mother for an uncalled visit and tells her that he was clean and had no bad intentions. Naira gets emotional to see Kartik close, but continues to hide her identity in front of him. Just then Kairav wakes up and sees Kartik there. Kartik makes Kairav go back to sleep and leaves from there, telling Naira that he won't come back ever again.

Here, Suwarna praises Vedika's sensibility and tells her that she was proud to see that she wasn't giving up in difficult situation and was able to show Suhasini a different point of view. Vedika tells Suwarna that Kartik was madly in love with Naira and no matter how much she wanted to be with him, he wasn't ready for a commitment yet. Vedika also tells Suwarna that seeing Kartik's love and dedication for her, she wishes Naira would have been alive and their love got an opportunity to rekindle. On the other hand, Suhasini was haunted by the Pandit's words and worried for Kartik's future. She was anxious because she was not being able to convince Kartik to get married and feared a bad omen to strike.

Elsewhere, Akhil wondered whether or not the girl that he saw, was Naira. He also gets confused because he did not know whether or not it was a good idea to tell Kartik about it yet. Akhil decided that he needed to look for Naira before he tells anything to Kartik, as the news would make him anxious. Kartik comes home where Vansh was waiting for him to play with him. The Goenkas greet Kartik and ask him about his trip. Seeing Suhasini missing from there, Kartik asks about her whereabouts. The domestic helper tells Kartik that she was in the guest room since the previous day and hasn't come out yet. Kartik goes in the guest room to check on Suhasini himself, however, he gets shocked to see her lying on the floor, unconscious. In a state of panic, he calls everyone to check on Suhasini.