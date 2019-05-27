Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik feels guilty after he fails to protect Naira

MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for high voltage drama.

Kartik and Naira get stuck with goons in jungle when the latter gets kidnapped. The deadly fight with the goons brings a big turning point in the couple’s life when Kartik fails to rescue Naira.

Eventually, Mihir comes and rescues both Naira and Kartik. Kartik feels guilty thinking how he failed as a husband and how he couldn’t protect his wife Naira.

Mihir’s interruption leaves Kartik troubled and depressed. He starts breaking all things in Goenka House and creates huge mess, while his family tries to console him.

