Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik finally meets Kairav

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kairav going missing suddenly. Naira got worried when she failed to find him. She felt guilty and thought she was a bad mother. She wondered if the goons kidnapped him, as they had threatened before. Her friend consoled her and asked her not to get any negative thoughts in her mind. Meanwhile, Kairav reached the same neighbour uncle to get his phone and call Kartik.

He told the man that he wanted to make a call. He helped the man and impressed him. Kartik waited for Kairav’s call. Naira and Lisa tried to find Kairav. Kairav took the phone to make a call. Vedika thanked Kartik for accompanying her to Goa. She was happy that Kartik was changing him and behaving positive. Kairav called Kartik and told him about Naira’s brave move. He told that the problem got solved because of his idea. He asked Kartik how he got such an idea. Kartik told Kairav that his wife was brave and used to fight goons like that. Kairav told Kartik that his wife would be his mother. He joked on the game that Kartik had passed Naira’s idea to her. Kartik got happy talking to him.

He asked Kairav if his mum knew about their talks. After much time, Naira reached Kairav and took the phone. Kartik sensed her and then the call disconnected. Naira asked Kairav what he was doing. Kairav told her that he was talking to his dad. Naira got emotional and cried. She knew that he was longing for his dad. Naira was worried for Kairav’s emotional swing. Naira didn’t know to whom was Kairav talking. Lisa asked Naira to make Kairav talk to his real dad if he was alive.

Naira told Lisa that Kartik was alive, but she was dead for him. She couldn’t make Kartik and Kairav meet. Naira suppressed her pain. Gayu asked Vedika to give some time to Kartik. She advised her to make Kartik move on. Suwarna didn’t want Vedika to get upset. Kartik thought if it will be good to go to Goa for Kairav’s sake. He wanted to decide whether he should go or not.