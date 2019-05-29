Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik gets hit in the head; Naira helpless

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kartik surprising Naira by asking her for a date. He keeps her dress and accessories on the table to help her get as quickly as possible. Naira loves the surprise and readily agrees to accept his date proposal. The two leave for a memorable evening ahead of a busy schedule in the weeks to come.

Swarna tells Manish and everyone else not to bother the couple as they have headed for the fort to spend some quality time together.



On the way to the fort, Kartik and Naira halt at beautiful scenic locations and make the most of the time they have got for each other after weeks. They enjoy the evening by having 'bhutta' and clicking selfies. Thus, their date begins on a happy note. However, they aren't aware of the tragedy that's about to strike them.



When the two proceed towards the fort, a vehicle with roadside goons on board overtakes their car. Both Naira and Kartik fume after they see such irresponsible behaviour. But a moment later, they decide not to ruin their mood and continue to enjoy their date.

When they move ahead, they find the same vehicle parked on the roadside. Kartik asks Naira to click a picture of the number plate to send it across to the police station. One of the goons comes to know that Naira has clicked a picture. He alerts his friends about it, and they quietly chase Kartik and Naira's car.



After a while, Kartik halts at a hotel for a cup of tea where Naira takes a loo break. When Naira steps out of the restroom, she finds the goons standing outside. They misbehave with her and forcefully take her to an isolated place.



Kartik, who is on the other side of the road to park his car, comes in search of Naira. Thankfully, he finds her, but the two get outnumbered by the goons.



A goon hits Kartik in the head when he resists the attack. Kartik is unconscious after getting injured severely.