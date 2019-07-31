Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik notices the similarity Kairav had with him and Naira

MUMBAI: The episode sees how surprised to see Kairav, Swarna tells the Goenkas how he is related to Kartik while Vansh is displeased. Later, Kartik insists on meeting Kairav's mother. Kartik convinces Kairav to go to the hotel with Lisa but Kairav behaves stubborn and wanted to go only when Naira came to fetch him. Kartik tells Lisa to inform Kairav’s mother that he would not send Kairav until she herself comes to pick him. Lisa drops Naira a text, by informing her about the incidents. Naira gets nervous to read Lisa’s text and thinks of a plan by which she could get Kairav to come with Lisa.

In the meantime, Vedika treats Kairav with affection while the Goenkas adore Kairav’s innocence. As much as she doesn’t want to, Suhasini interrupts Vedika and Kairav’s conversation and tells her to get ready for the engagement ceremony. Manish tells other family members that Kartik should not get involved in someone else’s matter, as it might turn out to be troublesome. Kairav comes to Suhasini and tells her to join him on the table, as his mother had taught him to eat with everyone. Kairav picks a kachori and feeds everyone and gains their affection and blessings. Elsewhere, Vedika gets emotional and shares her feelings with her dead father, just when Kairav comes and asks for permission to use the washroom.

Kartik follows Kairav and waits for him while he comes out from the washroom. Kairav comes out and appreciates Vedika’s beauty. The way he praised Vedika made Kartik remind of Naira and couldn’t help but notice the similarity Kairav had with him and Naira. Lisa gets a call from Naira, who tells her to make an excuse and tell Kartik that she had met with a small accident and that she was expecting to meet them at the hotel. She comes to Kartik and shares the news with him and requests him to convince Kairav to go with her to the hotel. Kartik promises Kairav that he would come a little later and convinces him to go the hotel.