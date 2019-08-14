Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartikâ€™s heartbeat stops for a second to see Naira in his arms

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Naira is shattered after listening to Swarna and Kartik's conversation. Later, Kartik meets Kairav at the hospital while Naira is trapped in a room. Naira gets trapped in the nitrogen room and is unable to come out. Kartik finds Lisa and tells her how irresponsible Kairavâ€™s mother was, as Dr. Pallavi was looking for her and instead of being with Kairav, she was wandering somewhere. Kartik complains how each time he found her missing and left Kairav alone. Lisa stops Kartik and tells him to not judge someone when he knew nothing about the person. Lisa tells Kartik how good a mother she was and that being a single mother wasnâ€™t a piece of cake. Kartik feels guilty having questioned Kairavâ€™s motherâ€™s integrity and continues to look for her.

Just then, Dr. Pallavi comes and interrupts their conversation. She tells Kartik to call Kairavâ€™s mother and Lisa tried to call Naira. Meanwhile, Naira gets suffocated inside the room and falls unconscious. The hospital staff spots Naira and a staff rushes to bring the keys. They find Kairavâ€™s reports fallen outside the room and suspects his mother to have been trapped inside. Kartik and Lisa overhear their conversation and rush towards the room. While the hospital staff were waiting for the keys, Kartik jumps inside from the window and calls for Naira. Seeing her not respond to his voice, Kartik picks the oxygen mask and comes near the woman.

He turns Kairavâ€™s mother around to put the oxygen mask on her, however, he gets stunned to see Naira. Kartikâ€™s heartbeat stops for a second to see Naira in his arms and he gazes her like she was his dream. The door opens and the doctors come inside. Kartik rushed her to the ward, where the doctor examines her and tells him that she would get well soon.