Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik says Kairav is his son

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pallavi introducing Dr. Mehta, Dr. Juhi and Dr. Sid. Naira asks will Kairav get fine. Juhi says be strong, if you stay strong, your case will stay strong, a mum is the one with the most courage, the hole is quite big. She shows the report. Sid says we have to do an open heart surgery. Naira says but it’s done on adults. Juhi says don’t worry, kids have high recovery rate, Kairav will live a normal life. Sid says you and your family have to make will power strong, we will do our work. Juhi says mum’s prayers can give a new life to children. Naira thanks them and compliments. Sid says we will prepare for the case. They go. Pallavi asks is Kairav’s dad here. Kartik says yes, his dad has come. Naira cries.



Kartik says we will talk to him later, he is busy, there is some problem, tell me what to do. Pallavi says I want his signs, until then I will prepare for the surgery. She goes. Nurse gets the form and asks for sign. Kartik says doctor said dad’s sign are needed. He signs and gives the form. He thinks of her death. She cries. Kairav comes to them and says I got you both together, wow, our family got complete, happy family, we won’t let dad go anywhere. Kartik asks how you came out.



Kairav says sorry, I had come as you weren’t coming. Kartik takes him. Kairav says I will get healthy once I get rid of germs, I will tell you boys secret, I will ride bike, play football and go for water rides, don’t tell mumma, I will tell her later. Naira smiles seeing them. Doctor says we have to do pre surgery check up, what did Kairav last eat. Kartik asks did you eat something. Kairav says sandwich. Kartik asks when did you eat. Kairav says mumma knows it. Doctor asks Kartik to ask his wife for details. Naira comes and holds Kairav’s hand.



She says yes, he ate what the nurse brought in the morning. Doctor asks nurse to take the patient to OT. Kairav says remove the germs quickly, I have to play with mum and dad, I want them. Nurse says they can’t come. Naira says they just want to check about the germs. Kartik says it’s important. Kairav asks will you be here, both of you. Naira says yes. Kartik says I won’t come back if you go. Kartik says don’t say this, we will be here, promise. Naira and Kartik make a pinky promise.



Bhabhimaa asks how Kartik came here. Dadi asks for Kairav. Nurse asks who are you. Dadi says I m Suhasini Goenka, I am his dad’s Dadi, he is my great grandson, did you understand, tell me, where is he. Kartik says I made a mistake, you were angry on me, what did our child do, why did you punish him, what kind of a mum are you.



Naira says don’t make the mistake to ask the same thing, a wife tolerated it, a mum won’t tolerate it. He says you should learn to tolerate the mistake, my questions have just begun, let’s see what answers you have. He goes. He removes and throws his sherwani near the bin. Dadi says wow Kartik…. He turns and sees the entire family. Dadi says I remained alive to see this day, you are my blood, even then you have thrown my dreams and hopes into the bin, why. Manish asks what are you doing. Samarth asks why are you being humane just towards the kid. Suwarna asks don’t the family’s wish matter to you.



Dadi says you don’t care for my dreams or life. Naksh asks him to be responsible and think. Bhabhimaa says it’s not right. Manish asks him to answer. Dadi asks him to tell them. Kartik says Kairav is my son. They look at him. Kartik says my own son, my blood. Pallavi says we inform patient’s relatives before surgery to get blood units, does anyone have the same blood group as Kairav. Naira says his dad. Dadi asks what are you… Manish asks nurse is there any private area where they can go and talk, it’s some family matter. Nurse says yes, there is a waiting room there.



Naira looks for Kartik and says I have to tell Kartik, will he agree, yes, we will handle our issues. Manish asks whose son is Kartik. Samarth asks did you take this drama seriously. Suwarna asks how could Kairav be your son. Dadi says I don’t understand anything, explain it. Kartik says that’s the truth, Kairav is my son. Naira sees Kartik and says I have to talk to him. Kartik says when that boy came home, mum said he brought happiness, he is the heir of the family, dad said he looked like me, his hair, it’s because he is my son, he looks just like me, Dadi said his habits matched with mine, I thought how can such a coincidence happen, it’s the truth, he is my son, we all didn’t know about it. Manish says don’t speak in riddles, tell us clearly, who is his mum. Naira comes there. Kartik turns to her. She walks to him. They all turn to see.