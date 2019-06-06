News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik shattered after watching the CCTV clip

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2019 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: The episode starts with KaiRa fans brace yourself for a depressing phase ahead. Your favourite couple Kartik and Naira's marriage has hit the rocks all thanks to Mitali, who has not only ruined her relationship with Mihir but is also hell-bent on spoiling KaiRa's married life. Today's episode begins with Mitali handing over Naira's earring to Kartik and informing him that she found it in Mihir's hotel room. Kartik, who has been troubled by negative thoughts for weeks, refuses to entertain Mitali. He asks her to save her relationship with Mihir instead of spying on Naira and bothering him with her insecurities.

Mitali, a lawyer by profession, tells Kartik that she doesn't hold people guilty unless she has evidence. Hence, she vows to present evidence that will prove her allegations are legitimate. Kartik heads for Goenka Villa with Naira's earring in his hand. Incidentally, Naira walks out of the Royal wedding venue to board her car. Both Naira and Kartik drive home one after the other.

Naira is shocked to see Kartik outside the villa. Kartik has multiple questions in his mind and wonders if he should ask Naira to answer them. But before they could strike a conversation, Dadi asks them to join the Puja she has organised.

During the Puja, Kartik receives a call from Mitali. He decides to end the matter once and for all. He wishes to tell Mitali that he has faith in his wife and that she wouldn't ever break his trust. Mitali, who now has a CCTV clip to share, assures him that she wouldn't bother him anymore. She requests him to watch the clip to see if Naira and Mihir were in the same room.

Interestingly, the priest performing the Puja narrates the ordeals Goddess Sita had to go through. The situation coincides with Naira where there is someone casting aspersions on her character. Naira, who is innocent, may have to go through the Agni Pareeksha.

After reluctantly watching the clip, Kartik's world shatters. He walks out of the Goenka Villa in complete disbelief. Kartik's heart says that Naira can never cheat on him, but his mind thinks otherwise.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mitali in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mihir in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

past seven days